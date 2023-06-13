Bill Letuli is president and owner of Midwest Glass & Glazing and one of this year’s Wheels of Courage gold sponsors. He’s been a generous supporter of Wheels of Courage for several years and is an active member of the local Council Bluffs community.

For Bill, events like the Wheels of Courage fundraiser are important for everyone involved.

“The Council Bluffs area has supported our business for years,” he said. “And we wanted to give back and show our support for the community.”

Wheels of Courage is an annual open-air car show hosted by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. It’s part of their Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund that goes toward helping cancer patients in need of added support. Cancer takes its toll on us in many ways and the Charitable Patient Care fund helps patients with expenses related to diagnosing and treating cancer and treatment-related expenses like housing, transportation and utilities.

The Jennie Edmundson Foundation and Wheels of Courage sponsors like Bill know the value of supporting those in their community.

“I feel that if you are able, you have a responsibility to help others in need,” Bill said.

At Wheels of Courage, you’ll find over 150 cars on display, awards in several categories, and items like T-shirts and more on sale. Join us on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, located at 3320 Mid-America Drive in Council Bluffs. For more information or to register a car, you can visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040. We also welcome same-day registrations before 11 a.m.