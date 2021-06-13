June 13 Face of the Day: Donna Garcia

Donna Garcia recently retired from Omaha Public Schools after 30 years as a teacher and librarian.

Garcia is married to her husband Dave (“Rico”) and has four kids, two grandkids and two huge labradoodles. In her free time, she enjoys singing karaoke, fishing with her husband and attending classic car shows.

Four years ago, Donna and Rico founded Papa Rico’s Classic Red Sauce and Italian Spices. They began selling their spice mix at local farmer’s markets and the business quickly grew from there. After meeting members of the Wheels of Courage Car Show committee and experiencing their enthusiasm for the event, Donna and Rico knew they wanted to get involved, as a way of honoring Rico’s mom who passed away from colon cancer in 2019.

The couple pledged to donate a portion of sales from each jar of pasta sauce they sold to support colon cancer patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. They can be found selling their products and showing their 1993 Corvette Convertible during car nights at Quaker Steak & Lube on Thursday nights.