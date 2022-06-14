June 14 Face of the Day: Kim Elder

As a cancer survivor himself, Kim Elder knows first-hand how important events like Wheels of Courage are to individuals and families who are fighting the fight. It provides both financial support as well as hope and comfort, knowing you are not on this journey alone.

“Having cancer myself, I realize how important it is to help others in my same situation,” said Elder, a Wheels of Courage planning committee member. “My wife Carol and I have been on the planning committee since the event began. I do whatever I can to make sure everything runs smoothly on the day of the show, as well as help each week during the Thursday Car Nights.”

In his free time, Elder enjoys working on his old cars and driving them to different car shows. “I like to support local shows that raise money for their cause. It’s why I became involved with Wheels of Courage.”

This year’s seventh annual Wheels of Courage event takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube, located at 3320 Mid America Drive, on Saturday, June 25th. Please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040 for more information or to register a vehicle. You can also register the day of the show, before 11am.

Together, we can make this year’s event a rousing success!