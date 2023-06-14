Rico Barrientos, also known as Dave Garcia, has been a proud supporter of Wheels of Courage since it began in 2015.

A father of four and married for 18 years, Rico experienced the toll cancer takes on a person and their family when he lost his mother to colon cancer in 2019. This personal loss did not stop Rico’s work with Wheels of Courage. Instead, it strengthened his resolve to help those in need.

“We continue to support Wheels of Courage through donations and sponsorships for the car show,” Rico said. “As this cause has grown near and dear to our hearts.”

Nowadays, it’s hard to find someone who hasn’t been touched by cancer in one way or another. From personal experience to helping those we love, we all face the challenges of this disease.

At Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, the Charitable Patient Care Fund works to support patients who need financial assistance as a result of their cancer. This need can come from the cost of diagnosing and treating cancer or from incidental expenses like housing, transportation and utilities. The Wheels of Courage fundraiser works to support the Charitable Patient Care Fund and its patients by bringing awareness to the issue and raising much needed funds.

Join the Wheels of Courage fundraising event on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, 3320 Mid-America Drive, Council Bluffs. For more information or to register a car, please visit jehfoundation.org, or call 712-396-6040. Same-day registrations are also welcome.