June 15 Face of the Day: Emily McManus

Emily McManus has been the office manager at Midwest Glass & Glazing for the last 12 years.

Midwest Glass & Glazing has been a proud supporter of the Wheels of Courage car show for several years.

“The event is something we know we will want to contribute to every year. Attending the Wheels of Courage car show each year and knowing our donation will help people in our community is important to us,” McManus said. “Having someone close to you, family or friend that has been attacked by cancer is tough. I will do whatever I can to be a part of something to benefit others and help them through tough times, always!”

McManus is an avid sports fan who cheers on the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with the love of her life Tim and his two sons (Hayden and Taylor), enjoying outdoor activities and appreciating a good craft beer!

For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.