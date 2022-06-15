June 15 Face of the Day: Pat Miller

Looking for a fun event that helps benefit others? Look no further than Wheels of Courage, coming to Quaker Steak and Lube on Saturday, June 25. This local fundraiser evolved from the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s annual The Bald and The Brave fundraiser, where in 2015 Council Bluffs Public Works employees and friends decided to organize an event involving classic cars to help raise money for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital cancer patients.

“It’s a fun event that brings together hundreds of car enthusiasts, sponsors and community members to help raise money for our local cancer patients,” shares Pat Miller, retired Council Bluffs Public Works Operations Director. Since its origins, Wheels of Courage events have raised over $120,000. Last year, Wheels of Courage raised nearly $30,000 and featured over 150 registered cars. The planning committee hopes to surpass those numbers this year.

“Building on the success of past years, we have some great things planned for this year. Be sure to stop by to check out the over 150 entries, as well as our auction items and raffle. There are several new judging categories over the last few years, and we will also be using an outside judging company again this year,” said Miller.

Funds raised during the event will benefit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund. This fund provides assistance to patients who are in need of help in covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer, as well as incidental expenses such as groceries, transportation costs and utility bills.

Times are tough this year, no doubt about it. Let’s all come together to support those in need. The love shown through such generosity simply cannot be measured.

For more information, please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040. Same day registrations are always welcome.