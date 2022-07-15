June 15 Face of the Day: Ranger the dog

Ranger the dog wants to add some adventure to someone’s life.

Ranger is an 18-month-old male German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say Ranger is “a happy boy who loves attention and people.” Though sometimes his high energy gets in the way of his manners, so some basic obedience training will go a long way with this young, spunky guy.

His adoption fee is $250, which includes age-appropriate vaccines, a microchip and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Ranger might even be there looking for a home. Those looking to register a vehicle or sponsor the event, contact Midlands Director of Development and Marketing Kori Nelson at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.