Cancer is a long and difficult journey for many and its effects are often felt throughout a community. It’s in these trying times that we find the best in each other as we help those around us. In Council Bluffs, businesses and residents come together each year to support those in need at the Wheels of Courage fundraising event.

Dan McMullen is the Vice President of McMullen Ford and a proud sponsor of Wheels of Courage. Created by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Wheels of Courage is an annual open-air car show that raises funds for their Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund. Through the funds raised by Wheels of Courage, the Jennie Edmundson Foundation is able to relieve some of the financial burden placed on those fighting cancer. Funds go to help with the costs of medical services, therapy, and prescriptions.

Dan and his wife Katie have been involved in the Wheels of Courage event for several years.

“Wheels of Courage is a great community involvement for all,” Dan said. “It gives help to people who truly need it while going through some of the hardest times in their lives.

Each year, Wheels of Courage hosts over 150 cars on show and hundreds of attendees. This year’s fundraising event is on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive in Council Bluffs. Awards in 16 categories take place at 3 p.m. In past years, there have been over 150 cars and hundreds of guests in attendance.

For more information or to register a car, you can visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040. We also welcome same-day registrations before 11 a.m.