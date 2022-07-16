June 16 Face of the Day: Dawn Barr and Lori Mitchell

While golfers were letting it rip, Dawn Barr and Lori Mitchell were pouring sips during a fundraiser golf outing for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation. Barr, left, and Mitchell are both Council Bluffs natives and both attended Abraham Lincoln High School, graduating in 1985.

Barr studied accounting at Iowa Western Community College, but later moved to Ames with her husband, who was at Iowa State University. She ended up in the insurance industry, working for an HMO company before moving down to Des Moines, where she resides today. She is now with a human resources consulting firm, helping employers with their 401k plans, insurance packages and more for their companies. She said she enjoys meeting people new people and building relationships with her work.

Mitchell was on a pre-law path, attending Morningside College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She had a family during that time, and due to health issues in the family she decided that she wouldn’t have the time to follow that path. She ended up in the finance world, working for H&R Block for some years before starting her own tax business, LMitchell Tax. She said it’s an exciting field for her, as the landscape changes year to year as tax laws change, and she likes taking on the challenge. She said she enjoys being there to help her clients navigate said changes.

Friday afternoon, Barr and Mitchell were spotted outside the clubhouse at Dodge Riverside Golf Course. They were some of the volunteers on hand for the annual golf outing fundraiser for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s Alumni & Friends program, which brings alumni and others together with events and reunions. It’s also a networking extension for alumni and the community to stay connected. They had fun as they poured beers and had conversations with familiar and new faces alike as golfers hit the links for a good cause.

Mitchell said the two didn’t spend a lot of time after high school, but they’re part of a group of AL friends that have been staying close for the past handful of years. Barr loves golf and social activities, so she had no problem coming down to Council Bluffs for the event. Outside of work, Barr and Mitchell love getting out traveling, both near and far. Mitchell enjoys exploring Iowa, noting that it has so much to offer, be it culture, nature, food or drink. She said it’s easy to pack up for a day or two and drive to new spot across the state. Barr stays active with bicycling, golfing, walking, kayaking and more. She’s also an unapologetic Iowa State men’s hoops fan, and she said she can often be found at Hilton Coliseum during college basketball season cheering on the Cyclones.

Barr and Mitchell hope their former classmates and the rest of the Council Bluffs alumni enjoy the rest of the summer.