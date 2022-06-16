June 16 Face of the Day: Jeremy Noel

Jeremy Noel is passionate about cars and uses that passion to support community members in need. Each year he plays an active role in planning the Wheels of Courage car show, a fundraising event that supports Jennie Ed cancer patients as they face unexpected and difficult financial burdens.

“I believe in what Wheels of Courage and the Jennie Edmundson Foundation does for families in their time of need. It is very important to help them during their fight,” said Noel.

Noel, who has worked for the Council Bluffs Public Works Department for 25 years, was part of the group that started the Wheels of Courage event in 2015. In his free time, Noel enjoys restoring vintage automobiles and traveling to local car shows. “In 2018 I restored the Wheels of Courage van, donated to us by CD 105.9. We take the van to various car shows throughout the summer to promote our cause,” stated Noel.

When he isn’t restoring cars, Noel enjoys spending time with his wife Ginger, son Justin, daughter Jacquelyn and grandchildren.

This year’s Wheels of Courage event is once again located at Quaker Steak and Lube on Saturday, June 25. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund. This fund provides assistance to patients who need help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer, as well as incidental expenses such as rent, food, transportation costs and utility bills.

For more information, or to register a car, please visit www.jehfoundation.org, or call 712-396-6040. Same day registrations are also welcomed.