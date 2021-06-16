June 16 Face of the Day: Steve Stone

Steve Stone is the senior operations manager at Black Hills Energy, where he has been employed for 31 years.

Stone and his wife Lora have been married for 41 years and have one son and six grandchildren. Together, they enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and the freedom of being “empty nesters.” Steve Stone also enjoys motorcycle riding and spending time outdoors.

Black Hills Energy has been a longtime supporter of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. This year, they will participate in the Wheels of Courage Car Show as a Gold Sponsor.

“This event really speaks to me. I like the fact that it is an outdoor, family-friendly show where you can enjoy all types of vehicles and raise money for a wonderful cause,” Stone said. “The fact that this event supports charitable patient care to assist those overwhelmed with treatment, medical bills and everyday expenses really gets to the heart of helping those in need.”

For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.