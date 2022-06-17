June 17 Face of the Day: Chriss Lilleskov

Chriss Lilleskov, former staff member and longtime volunteer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, has participated in annual Wheels of Courage fundraising events since the beginning.

“I enjoy giving of my time to Wheels of Courage. I don’t think cancer patients should have to worry about things that they need during treatment such as gas money, hotel rooms or medication,” said Lilleskov.

Chriss, a wife and mother of two, assists with registrations during the event. She also helps the Jennie Edmundson staff with various preparations during the weeks leading up to the event. When asked if she has enjoyed her time promoting this fundraising effort, Chriss replied by saying, “Wheels of Courage is a really fun event. And it doesn’t hurt that the staff and volunteers involved with Wheels of Courage are awesome to work with!”

Lilleskov goes on to say, “If you haven’t participated in the show, you are missing out! Even if you aren’t showing a car, there is a lot going on with the silent auction, live auction and 50/50 raffle. Stop by and enjoy the fun while raising money for cancer patients who need your help and support.”

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, at Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive, Council Bluffs. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund. This fund provides assistance to patients who are in need of help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer, as well as incidental expenses such as food, transportation, utilities and nutritional supplements.

Thank you in advance for your help in supporting this most important cause. For more information, please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.