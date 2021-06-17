June 17 Face of the Day: Laura Ganapini

Laura Ganapini is a supply chain manager with the Methodist Health System.

She spends her weeks at both Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital.

During her free time, Ganapini enjoys going for motorcycle rides with her boyfriend, cooking and spoiling her cat!

Since her time began at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Ganapini has enjoyed being an “employee ambassador.” Ambassadors assist the foundation by sharing the mission with others and discussing how the foundation makes a difference in the lives of employees, patients, and the community.

“The work being done by the foundation is very patient oriented,” Ganapini said. “It is rewarding to see how my time can make such an impact in the lives of others.”

Each year, Ganapini attends and volunteers her time at the Wheels of Courage Car Show.

“The funds raised from this event help patients at one of the most vulnerable times in their lives by providing financial assistance so they can focus on their treatment and recovery,” she said.