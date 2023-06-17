Tim Proksel has worked at Black Hills Energy for 31 years. He has been married for 32 years and has four children, two girls and two boys.

“Black Hills Energy encourages the staff members to get involved within our communities and local organizations,” Tim said. “My team has a passion for their classic cars. This event has sparked excitement with them to participate either as a guest or an exhibitor in this event.”

Founded by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Wheels of Courage is an annual open-air car show that raises funds for the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund. These funds go to support cancer patients in need of support for the expenses that accumulate during their battle with cancer. This includes costs related to diagnosis and treatment as well as incidental expenses like housing, utilities, and transportation.

“Wheels of Courage is a great event,” Tim said. “It brings people with passion together for a great cause to help each other. I have been blessed in so many ways, giving back is just one way to show your appreciation to all those that truly make these types of events happen.”

Wheels of Courage takes place on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive in Council Bluffs. Each year, this fundraiser hosts over 150 cars and judges cars in 16 awards categories.

For more information or to register a car, you can visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040. We also welcome same-day registrations before 11 a.m.