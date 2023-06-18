Meet Brad Arrowsmith. Brad is the president and CEO of Arrow Towing, a local business owner who provides towing services the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area as well as throughout southwest Iowa.

When Brad and his team are not busy, saving the day for stranded motorist, he can be found helping Jennie Edmundson Foundation save lives through a combination of donating his services as well as connecting people back to the mission of the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation.

Founded by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Wheels of Courage is an annual open-air car show that raises funds for the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund. These funds go to support cancer patients in need of support for the expenses that accumulate during their battle with cancer. This includes costs related to diagnosis and treatment as well as incidental expenses like housing, utilities and transportation.

“The health of my employees and community is important to me,” Brad said. “I support the Jennie Edmundson Foundation because 100% of their proceeds benefit local residents within the same communities I serve in my business. Wheels of Courage raises funds for important work and I want to do my part.”

Wheels of Courage takes place on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive in Council Bluffs. Each year, this fundraiser hosts over 150 cars and judges cars in 16 awards categories.

For more information or to register a car, you can visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040. We also welcome same-day registrations before 11 a.m.