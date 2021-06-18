 Skip to main content
June 18 Face of the Day: Chad Taylor
Chad Taylor

 Courtesy Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital

Chad Taylor, owner of Taylor Excavating and partner in D&D Construction, has been a sponsor of Wheels of Courage for six years.

“Over the years I have witnessed firsthand friends and loved ones who have struggled with this terrible disease,” he said. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be in that position. Whenever I have the chance to help someone who is going through a cancer diagnosis, I’m going to.”

Taylor and his wife Mandi not only sponsor Wheels of Courage but also volunteer and show their cars each year.

“It’s a fun event to be a part of,” he said. “In addition to raising money to help patients fighting cancer, we are also bring awareness to the community. To do that, we promote the event each week at the Thursday night car show as well as participate in other community events.”

For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.

The sixth annual Wheels of Courage takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube on June 26. For more information on how you can participate, please visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital

