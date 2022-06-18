June 18 Face of the Day: Laura Ganapini

Laura Ganapini, Supply Chain Manager at both Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital, proudly serves as an Employee Ambassador and Volunteer for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. “As an Employee Ambassador, I work to encourage other employees to get involved in Foundation events. Employees take an active role in marketing, creating auction baskets, and volunteering when and where needed,” said Ganapini.

“The employees at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital really enjoy getting involved with events like Wheels of Courage and Spirit of Courage,” Laura added. “It’s rewarding to be able to support our patients, volunteers, and staff by raising money for the Charitable Patient Care fund, not to mention its being a fun way to give back and make a difference.”

Wheels of Courage, founded in 2015 by employees from Council Bluffs Public Works, is an annual fundraising event sponsored by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in support of cancer patients seeking treatment at Jennie Ed. Funds raised during the event benefit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund, which helps cancer patients in covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment, as well as incidental expenses such as transportation costs, hotel expenses, medications, utility assistance, and groceries.

This year’s 2022 Wheels of Courage event will take place at Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive, on Saturday, June 25. Please come join us for some fun in the sun as we help to support those in our community facing one of life’s most difficult challenges.

For more information, please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.