June 19 Face of the Day: Chad Taylor

Chad Taylor, owner of Taylor Excavating and partner in D & D Construction Services, has been a sponsor of Wheels of Courage since the beginning.

“It’s hard for me to imagine being told that you have cancer. I can’t imagine how it feels to be in that position. Whenever I have the chance to help someone who is going through a cancer diagnosis, I’m going to do it,” said Taylor.

Chad and his wife, Mandi, not only sponsor Wheels of Courage, but also volunteer wherever and whenever needed. Additionally, they participate by registering their cars to show each year.

“It’s a fun event to be a part of,” said Taylor. “In addition to raising money to help patients fighting cancer, we are also able to bring awareness to the community. To do that, we promote the event at the Thursday Night Car show as well as participate in events throughout the year,” he added.

This year’s Wheels of Courage fundraising event takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive in Council Bluffs, on Saturday, June 25. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund. This fund provides assistance to patients in need of help in covering expenses associated with the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, as well as other expenses such as nutritional/protein supplements, transportation, utility bills, medications, and groceries.

Cancer is an unfortunate fact of life, and death. Please help us help those who are facing this frightening time in their lives. It well might be that we are next.

For more information, please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.