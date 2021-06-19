June 19 Face of the Day: Randy Doffin

Randy Doffin is the owner of Material Movers, Inc.

With 11 years of experience in the hauling business, Doffin strives to make small house projects or big construction jobs affordable and easy in the metro area. Material Movers, Inc. has been a longtime generous sponsor of the Wheels of Courage car show.

“The money raised at Wheels of Courage goes toward a good cause. Being able to enjoy my love for cars while helping people at the same time is a good feeling,” Doffin said.

Doffin and his wife Kristen have been married for four years and have two children — John, 5, and Liam, 3 — with a third child, due in September. When Randy isn’t busy working, he spends his time traveling and fishing with his family and collecting gas pump memorabilia.

For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.