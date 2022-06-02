June 2 Face of the Day: Aubrey Escritt

Aubrey Escritt is excited to start a new chapter in her life during high school next fall.

Escritt, 13, is a native of Council Bluffs who’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District since kindergarten. She’s currently an eighth-grader at Lewis Central Middle School, and she has just one day left before the final bell of the school year rings. She said it’s hard to believe how quickly the last three years passed by.

“I think the past few years were really fun,” she said. “I know that when I first came here I was nervous; but getting older, you realize it’s not as bad as you thought.”

Escritt said she made several great memories over the years in middle school. She recalled having fun with friends on themed dress up days, enjoying time with her volleyball and softball teammates and learning valuable life lessons from her educators. She said it will be sad to leave the school behind, but she’s also ready to take the next step in her life.

Escritt is getting an early taste of high school life, playing on Lewis Central High School’s softball team this summer. As an avid athlete, she said she’s dreamed of playing varsity sports, and now she has the chance.

Escritt also said she’s looking forward to experiencing new freedoms and responsibilities that come with getting older, such as being able to drive a car and have more of a say in choosing classes and activities as she works toward higher education and a career.

Escritt is going to have a fun, but very busy, summer. Her family is soon heading to down to Oklahoma City to catch part of the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. She said it’ll be fun to draw inspiration watching the game she loves on the big stage. Her sister, Lewis Central sixth-grader Ella Escritt, has a softball tournament in the area, as well.

Following those games, her family is headed to Branson, Missouri, for lots of swimming and fun in the sun. There will be plenty of softball practices and games back home in Iowa for her when she gets back.

Escritt hopes her teachers and classmates have a great summer, and she’ll be ready to see many of her friends next fall in high school.