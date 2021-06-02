June 2 Face of the Day: Sarah Bellows

Sarah Bellows is ready to bring The Heritage’s brand of memory care to Council Bluffs this summer.
Bellows grew up in Logan but has been in Council Bluffs since she was a third-grader. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1997. After high school, Bellows wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do, and she considered herself a “professional student” spending time between the Iowa Western Community College and University of Nebraska at Omaha campuses.
She eventually earned her certified nursing assistant credentials from Iowa Western. During her time studying nursing, Bellows said she fell in love with taking care of the elderly and it “sealed my fate” in regard to what she wanted to do for a career. She worked as a CNA and a medication aide up until receiving her licensed practical nurse status from Iowa Western in 2010.
Bellows has been a part of the team at The Heritage at Fox Run for the past seven years, and she said it’s been a great experience working with and serving the people she calls her second family.
She is taking on a new role ahead of the opening of The Heritage’s new 94,000-square-foot facility, serving as the memory support director. The new facility is set to open in the next few weeks or so and will have 61 independent living units and 18 rooms in their new memory support area.
Unique to the facility and community is the implementation of Hertiage Communities’ exclusive Portraits program. The Heritage leaders said Portraits is rooted in the teachings of Dr. Maria Montessori, most known for her work inspiring successful child-led education practices.
Over the past several years, Heritage Communities has used Montessori’s philosophies and principals, and applied them to seniors living with Alzheimer’s Disease. Bellows said Portraits will be a game-changer for The Heritage in Council Bluffs, noting the new services they’ll be able to offer the community in a brand-new facility with all the tools they need to succeed.
She said the staff has been touring sister facilities getting a feel for the program ahead of their building’s grand opening.
“We’re super excited for this new opportunity,” she said. “The staff, the residents, the families. We’re all ready for this new adventure.”
More information about Portraits, The Heritage and its Fox Run properties can be found at heritage-communities.com.
— Joe Shearer