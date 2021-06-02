June 2 Face of the Day: Sarah Bellows

Sarah Bellows is ready to bring The Heritage’s brand of memory care to Council Bluffs this summer.

Bellows grew up in Logan but has been in Council Bluffs since she was a third-grader. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1997. After high school, Bellows wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do, and she considered herself a “professional student” spending time between the Iowa Western Community College and University of Nebraska at Omaha campuses.

She eventually earned her certified nursing assistant credentials from Iowa Western. During her time studying nursing, Bellows said she fell in love with taking care of the elderly and it “sealed my fate” in regard to what she wanted to do for a career. She worked as a CNA and a medication aide up until receiving her licensed practical nurse status from Iowa Western in 2010.

Bellows has been a part of the team at The Heritage at Fox Run for the past seven years, and she said it’s been a great experience working with and serving the people she calls her second family.