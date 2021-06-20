June 20 Face of the Day: Matt Garst

Matt Garst is the senior vice president at Frontier Savings Bank, a Gold Sponsor at this year’s Wheels of Courage car show.

“The bank has been involved with various hospital fundraisers over the years and I attend as many of them as I can. The car show is a great event with lots of unique cars,” Garst said. “This event is important because having health issues can be stressful for all who are involved. Being able to alleviate a little bit of stress for families dealing with hospitalization or an ongoing illness is very rewarding.”

Garst lives in Council Bluffs with his wife Sheryl and their three kids, George, Audrey and Morgan. In his free time, Matt enjoys cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones, Minnesota Twins and Vikings, attending his children’s sporting events and golfing with friends.

Garst also volunteers on several local boards including being treasurer of West Pottawattamie County Extension Council, is chair of the Council Bluffs Public Library Board of Trustees and a member of both the Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee and Pottawattamie County Compensation Board.