June 21 Face of the Day: Amber Osbahr

In our current world where the word “commitment” has lost much of its meaning and value, Amber Osbahr shines. She has been serving the Council Bluffs community as a customer service specialist at the City of Council Bluffs Public Works Department for the past nine years. She has also been an enthusiastic supporter and yearly volunteer of the annual Wheels of Courage event since its inception in 2015.

Unfortunately, cancer has touched many of our lives in one form or another. Wheels of Courage raises money to help those in need as they go through one of the most trying times in their lives. The Charitable Patient Care fund at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, helps Jennie Ed cancer patients with costs associated with diagnosis and treatment, as well as incidental expenses such as transportation, housing, utilities and groceries.

“The Charitable Patient Care fund is an invaluable resource to patients and their families. To be able to help support the Jennie Edmundson Foundation is an honor,” Osbahr said. “I have been working the registration table on the day of the Wheels of Courage event since its inception in 2015. The planning, organizing and execution of the car show is a year-round process that the committee dedicates so much time to. My involvement is such a tiny piece of the much larger puzzle!”

Smaller piece or not, your involvement does nothing less than help save lives. Thank you, Amber, for your continued support in this ongoing effort to help those in our community find a bit of peace of mind during times of trouble. It is people like you that keep people, and communities, strong.

For more information, or to register a car, please visit www.jehfoundation.org, or call 712-396-6040. Same day registrations are also welcomed.