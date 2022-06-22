June 22 Face of the Day: Bill Letuli

As President and Owner of Midwest Glass and Glazing, Bill Letuli is an active member of the Council Bluffs business community. But his involvement does not end there. Bill is also an active volunteer member of the Council Bluffs community at large.

One of the ways in which Bill shows his spirit of community is by serving as a sponsor for the annual Wheels of Courage classic car show.

“I enjoy donating to local causes and community events as a way to show my support for the community that has supported me,” he said. “Like a lot of other families, ours has also been affected by cancer. My grandmother and two aunts were all diagnosed with breast cancer.”

This year’s annual Wheels of Courage fundraising event takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube on Saturday, June 25. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund. This fund provides assistance to patients who need help covering expenses associated with the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, including treatment-related expenses such as utility bills, transportation costs, housing and groceries.

In recent years, Wheels of Courage has registered some 150-200 vehicle entries and welcomed hundreds of attendees. The event features both silent and a “50-50” raffle, and sales of logoed T-shirts and other paraphernalia.

“Within just a few years, thanks to the leadership and dedication of our committee, this has become one of our highest-profile annual fundraisers,” said Tara Slevin, JEF Chief Philanthropy Officer. “We hope that everyone will join us to help support MJEH’s cancer patients.”

For more information, please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.