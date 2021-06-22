June 22 Face of the Day: Tyler Brunow

Tyler Brunow is the president and co-owner of Amped Electric LLC, a longtime supporter of Wheels of Courage.

“Amped Electric sponsors Wheels of Courage because it is a great cause and a fun gathering of friends. The event is huge and shows how important local support is,” Brunow said. “Cancer is a horrible disease and I hope that someday, there will be a cure for the pain and suffering that it causes.”

When Brunow isn’t busy working, he enjoys spending time with his wife Nicole and two sons, Coleman and Emmett. Tyler also enjoys taking trips with his Harley.

“Nicole and I have an annual trip to Arkansas for a rally. It’s such a great time to be with friends and meet new people,” he said.

For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.

The sixth annual Wheels of Courage takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube on June 26. For more information on how you can participate, please visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital