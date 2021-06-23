 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June 23 Face of the Day: Cindy Schmader
0 comments

June 23 Face of the Day: Cindy Schmader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FOTD Cindy Schmader 6-23.jpg

Cindy Schmader

 Courtesy Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital

Cindy Schmader, owner and operator of ServiceMaster Restore by Schmader for the past 18 years, is a longtime supporter of Wheels of Courage. As a Gold Sponsor, Cindy brings her love of attending Hot Rod Association (NHRA) races and enthusiasm to the event.

“We have loved attending and supporting Wheels of Courage. It is such a fun event and the proceeds support so many vulnerable patients,” Schmader said. “We have lost many family members and close friends to cancer and we are looking for a way to give back. We love car shows, NHRA drags, and truck pulls so we thought this would be fun way to get involved.”

Schmader and her husband Frank have one daughter, Jaimie, a son-in-law Dan, and three grandchildren — Easton, Addy and Harper. In her free time, Cindy enjoys boating, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.

The sixth annual Wheels of Courage takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube on June 26. For more information on how you can participate, please visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert