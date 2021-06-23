June 23 Face of the Day: Cindy Schmader

Cindy Schmader, owner and operator of ServiceMaster Restore by Schmader for the past 18 years, is a longtime supporter of Wheels of Courage. As a Gold Sponsor, Cindy brings her love of attending Hot Rod Association (NHRA) races and enthusiasm to the event.

“We have loved attending and supporting Wheels of Courage. It is such a fun event and the proceeds support so many vulnerable patients,” Schmader said. “We have lost many family members and close friends to cancer and we are looking for a way to give back. We love car shows, NHRA drags, and truck pulls so we thought this would be fun way to get involved.”

Schmader and her husband Frank have one daughter, Jaimie, a son-in-law Dan, and three grandchildren — Easton, Addy and Harper. In her free time, Cindy enjoys boating, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.