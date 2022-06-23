June 23 Face of the Day: Mandi Nielsen

Many of us have had our lives affected by cancer in some way, be it personally or through relatives, friends, or co-workers. Wheels of Courage, an annual fundraising event sponsored by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, provides financial support for those MJEH patients facing this challenge.

Mandi Nielsen has been volunteering at Wheels of Courage since the event first began in 2015.

“I love being a part of Wheels of Courage because it benefits a great cause. Cancer has hit close to me more than once, and it’s tough,” Nielsen said. “If I can help someone who is struggling, even just a little bit, then I want to do what I can to help.”

Aside from participating in Wheels of Courage, Mandi enjoys traveling to other car shows where she shows her own car and truck.

“We have met some awesome people helping at these shows. Truly some lifelong friends,” she said.

This year’s annual Wheels of Courage event takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube on Saturday, June 25. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care fund. This fund provides assistance to patients who need help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer, such as medications, groceries, utility bills, transportation costs and housing.

Come on out and join us this coming Saturday at Wheels of Courage. It’s not only a great way to support a great cause, but a wonderful opportunity to have tons of fun in the sun!

For more information, please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040. Same day registration welcomed.