June 24 Face of the Day: Carlin and Diane Copenhaver

Carlin and Diane Copenhaver are no strangers to car shows. One of their favorite annual shows is coming this Saturday, June 25, hosted by Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive in Council Bluffs.

“The Wheels of Courage Car Show is one of my favorite shows of the year,” Carlin said. “It is a way for the community to show support to families that are suffering as they battle the disease of cancer.”

Carlin has been the owner of Top of the Line Steel Buildings, located in Treynor, Iowa, for the past 39 years. He and his wife, Diane, have been married for 14 years and have two daughters. Daughter Sara Larkin and husband Adam live in Papillion, Nebraska, and have one daughter, Addy. Daughter Lora lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

In recent years Wheels of Courage has registered some 150-200 vehicle entries annually and has welcomed hundreds of attendees. The event will feature both silent and live auctions, a “50-50” raffle, and sales of logoed T-shirts and other paraphernalia. All proceeds will go to the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation’s Charitable Patient Care Fund, which helps to financially support MJEH cancer patients as they go through diagnosis and treatment.

“Within just a few years, thanks to the leadership and dedication of our committee, this has become one of our highest-profile annual fundraisers,” said Tara Slevin, JEF Chief Philanthropy Officer. “We hope that everyone will join us to help support MJEH’s cancer patients.”

For more information, or to register a car, please visit www.jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-7733. Same day registrations welcomed. All vehicles must be registered by 11 a.m.