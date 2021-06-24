June 24 Face of the Day: Scott Petersen

Scott Petersen is the owner of S & L Sanitation Inc., a Gold Sponsor for the 2021 Wheels of Courage car show.

He has owned and operated S & L Sanitation Inc. for 37 years. As a cancer survivor, Petersen appreciates the impact that Wheels of Courage has on the community and the patients the event supports.

“I have donated and participated in Wheels of Courage since 2018. As someone who has been diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, I believe it’s important to come together for cancer support,” said Scott.

Scott and his wife Jenny have been together for 22 years. They have three adult children — Shelby (Mallory), Colton, and Tyler. They also have four grandchildren. In his free time, you can find Scott driving around town in his corvette.

For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.