June 25 Face of the Day: Charles Norman Jr.

Looking for something fun to do today that also benefits members of our community? Well, look no further than Wheels of Courage, a classic car show hosted by Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive in Council Bluffs.

Many business leaders in the area attend and support Wheels of Courage each year. Charles Norman Jr., General Manager and Partner of Edwards Nissan-Kia for the last 38 years, is one of them.

“We always want to be a part of the community and help in any way we can,” he said. “We feel it is an important thing to do and a way for us to give back to a community that gives to us as well.”

Charles is married and has five children and nine grandchildren, with two more on the way. Their family also includes a Japanese Chin named Gizmo, who is 14 years old.

Family, as well as community, is very important to Charles.

“Our family is very close,” he said. “We spend a lot of time together. Yearly family vacations as a group and holidays are an important part of that.”

Charles is also an avid Minnesota Vikings fan (I guess we’ll forgive him for that, as this writer is an avid Green Bay Packer fan!)

Wheels of Courage is an annual fundraiser that benefits the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation’s Charitable Care Fund. Monies raised help MJEH cancer patients with costs associated with diagnosis and treatment, including incidental expenses such as groceries, housing, transportation and utilities.

In addition to the 150-200 cars being shown and judged, the event also features both silent and live auctions, a “50-50” raffle and sales of logoed T-shirts and other paraphernalia.

Please join Charles and the rest of the Council Bluffs community as we raise funds for those in need, while also having tons of fun! Without a doubt it will be time well spent.