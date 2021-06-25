June 25 Face of the Day: Maribel Weldon

“As a community bank, we are glad to support wonderful, local projects such as Wheels of Courage. We know it takes the entire community when it comes to supporting people going through a cancer diagnosis and we are willing to help in any way that we can,” Weldon said. “The volunteers behind Wheels of Courage, such as Jeremy Noel and Carol Elder, are tireless workers who make it their mission to help as many cancer patients and families as possible. Many of us have been touched by cancer in one way or another and we are happy to help those who are helping others in that process.”