June 25 Face of the Day: Maribel Weldon

Maribel Weldon is the convenience banking manager at Midstates Bank N.A., a position she has held for nine years.
Midstates Bank N.A. is a proud Silver Sponsor of the 2021 Wheels of Courage car show.
“As a community bank, we are glad to support wonderful, local projects such as Wheels of Courage. We know it takes the entire community when it comes to supporting people going through a cancer diagnosis and we are willing to help in any way that we can,” Weldon said. “The volunteers behind Wheels of Courage, such as Jeremy Noel and Carol Elder, are tireless workers who make it their mission to help as many cancer patients and families as possible. Many of us have been touched by cancer in one way or another and we are happy to help those who are helping others in that process.”
In her spare time, Maribel enjoys spending time with her husband Brett and their three children — Isabel, Brooklyn, and Jacoby, along with their dog Yadi.
For hundreds of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital patients in genuine need each year, coping with serious illness and mounting medical bills at the same time can be overwhelming. Funds raised during the Wheels of Courage Car Show help relieve some of the financial burden by assisting patients with everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent, and transportation.
The sixth annual Wheels of Courage takes place at Quaker Steak and Lube on June 26. For more information on how you can participate, please visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.