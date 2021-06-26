June 26 Face of the Day: Matt Leaders

Matt Leaders is a Project Manager with The Graham Group Inc. Construction Division where he has worked for four years.

The Graham Group is a longtime supporter of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation and the Wheels of Courage car show is pleased to welcome them as a Gold Sponsor for this year’s event.

“The Graham Group Inc. Construction Division is honored to support Methodist Jennie Edmundson and the Jennie Edmundson Foundation,” Leaders said. “Our team has collaborated with the foundation and the Caring for Communities program, donated onesies to the recently opened Women’s and Newborn’s Center and so many more exciting things.

“We enjoy attending annual foundation events including Dance to the Beat, Spirit of Courage and now Wheels of Courage.”

In his spare time, Leader enjoys fishing, watching sports and spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife Kristi have two daughters that keep them busy.