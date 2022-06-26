June 26 Face of the Day: Sarah the dog

Sarah the dog is a staff favorite at Midlands Humane Society, but she’s having a hard time finding anyone to adopt her. Right now, her adoption fee is only $50 through July 2.

Sarah is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say she is a very sweet girl who is always looking to be the center of attention.

It is preferred that she goes to a house with no young children or other animals. Thanks to a current sale at Midlands, all dogs 1 or older who have been at the shelter for over a month are just $50 to adopt now through July 2.Sarah falls into that category, and her fee covers a microchip, vaccinations and altering.

Due to the city’s pit bull breed ban, Sarah must go to a home outside Council Bluffs city limits. In other shelter news, Midlands announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said it will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future.

Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.

The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.