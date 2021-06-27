June 27 Face of the Day: Snow the dog

It’s hot out there these days, and Snow the dog wants to melt some hearts and find his forever home.

Snow is a 4-year-old male husky mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He is a sweet boy with striking blue eyes, and he’s looking for owners who will commit to taking care of him.

Snow has been diagnosed with idiopathic epilepsy and is on medication twice daily which has helped control his seizures. His adopters would need to plan that he will continue to need to be monitored to keep his dose correct with their veterinarian.

He is chatty, so life outside an apartment would be ideal. He also doesn’t like being brushed or handled on his back, so a household with older children would be best.

His adoption fee is $225, which includes microchipping, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

