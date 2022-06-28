June 28 Face of the Day: Appa

Appa the dog is little ball of loving energy who is hoping to find her forever home soon.

Appa is a 9-month-old Akita mix who is currently available for adoption from Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she is “a very sweet girl who loves tons of play time.”

She is looking for an attentive family who will let her be energetic and find time for basic obedience training. She should make a welcome addition to any home.

Appa’s adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, vaccinations and altering.

In other shelter news, thanks to a current sale at Midlands, all dogs 1 or older who have been at the shelter for over a month are just $50 to adopt now through July 2. While Appa isn’t a part of this sale, there are plenty of pups at Midlands who meet the criteria and are ready to find a home to call their own.

Midlands recently announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said it will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future.

Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.

The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.