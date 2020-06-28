Sophia Simpson is singing her way through the summer.
Simpson, 6, is a Council Bluffs native and a student at Kreft Primary School. She was a kindergartener this past school year, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her teacher was LoriAnn Brougham, whom she said she loved learning under. Simpson said she was sad to not be able to experience kindergarten for the entire school year, but she said she is excited to get back to the classroom in the fall, if possible.
Simpson is getting a feel for the classroom this summer, though, as she is enrolled in the Lewis Central Lucky Children program, LCLC for short. Yesterday afternoon she had some fun in the sun on the playground at Titan Hill Intermediate School and later watched Disney’s “Moana” with her classmates. She is a big fan of Disney animated films, and she said she loves singing along to all her favorite soundtracks. She said her favorite film is “Frozen,” and she of course picked it for her class to watch earlier in the week.
Simpson doesn’t have any siblings, but she has many furry friends in her life. She has two dogs, named Mia and Kota, and a cat, and she said she loves playing with them all. Her cat, named Cat, gets to have fun outside on a harness and sleeps on Simpson in her bed every night. Simpson also loves fishing and enjoys going out to cast lines with her grandpa, Steve.
Simpson is ready for a fun summer, but she’s also hoping to get back to school as soon as possible.
