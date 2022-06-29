June 29 Face of the Day: McKenna Lovelady

McKenna Lovelady's summer has just started, but she's already had tons of fun.

Lovelady, 10, is a Council Bluffs native who recently finished her final year at Rue Elementary School last month. She said it was a "really fun" fifth grade year in teacher Joni Robey's classroom. She said all of her Rue teachers throughout her time there have made a lasting impact on her life, and they've helped prepare her for middle school.

Lovelady will be a sixth-grader at Wilson Middle School next fall, and she said she's excited to take the step up and try something new. However, before school starts back up, Lovelady is trying to have as much fun as possible this summer.

She's off to a great start, as her family just got back from a group vacation to Mexico, where they celebrated her sister Jade's graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School. Her mom, dad, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins made the trip down to the Caribbean coastline, to spend a week at Riviera Maya. Lovelady said she enjoyed spending lots of time on the sandy beaches and taking a sailboat to a private island tour. She's hoping to go on another destination trip when she graduates from high school years from now.

The jet lag didn't seem to bother Lovelady as she was spotted with some of her family at Bel Air and Renner drives Tuesday afternoon for one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties. She said it's the first time she's been to a local hydrant party, but it certainly won't be her last and she enjoyed running through water fountains and splashing around with her siblings and friends.

Lovelady's fun streak will continue through this weekend as her family will be doing plenty of Fourth of July celebrating. She said it's always been a fun for holiday for her, but the day has become more important ever since her 4-year-old sister, Adalen, was born on Independence Day. Lovelady said it's going to be a great family affair as they celebrate her sister's big 5.