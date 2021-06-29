June 29 Face of the Day: Nicole Christensen

Nicole Christensen loves animals full-time, and she recently took a job taking care of them part-time.
Christensen, who’s about to turn 38, was born in and grew up in Emporia, Kansas, outside of Lawrence. She attended Ottaw High School and graduated in 2001.
After high school, Christensen got into the jewelry trade, working for both Zales and Kay jewelers, which brought her to Omaha in 2005. She worked in other retail positions and an advertising company before moving to Council Bluffs four years ago, where she’s been ever since.
She is currently the chief operations officer for G Map Pros, a search engine optimization company that helps small- and medium-sized businesses enhance their visibility online. Christensen has been working from home for the past few years, and she said that after the past 16 months of the pandemic times she was feeling cooped up and anxious.
She needed something to get her out of the house and she later found an ad for a part-time position at Midlands Humane Society. She grew up on farmland and has many pets to this day, so animals have been a part of her life since she was a small child.
Christensen applied, got the job and has been helping out at the shelter for the past three months. She said it’s been a great experience, and she is inspired daily by the people who make Midlands the place it is.
“I didn’t realize how much I needed this,” she said. “It’s very uplifting work. We have so many dedicated staff members, volunteers and people from the community who really care about these animals.”
In other shelter news, Midlands is getting ready to open registration for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show fundraiser outside Thunderbowl on August 29.
Midlands will also be hosting its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.
Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021. Nelson said to check the Midlands Facebook page for more announcements concerning the car show and gala.
— Joe Shearer