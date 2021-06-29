June 29 Face of the Day: Nicole Christensen

Nicole Christensen loves animals full-time, and she recently took a job taking care of them part-time.

Christensen, who’s about to turn 38, was born in and grew up in Emporia, Kansas, outside of Lawrence. She attended Ottaw High School and graduated in 2001.

After high school, Christensen got into the jewelry trade, working for both Zales and Kay jewelers, which brought her to Omaha in 2005. She worked in other retail positions and an advertising company before moving to Council Bluffs four years ago, where she’s been ever since.

She is currently the chief operations officer for G Map Pros, a search engine optimization company that helps small- and medium-sized businesses enhance their visibility online. Christensen has been working from home for the past few years, and she said that after the past 16 months of the pandemic times she was feeling cooped up and anxious.

She needed something to get her out of the house and she later found an ad for a part-time position at Midlands Humane Society. She grew up on farmland and has many pets to this day, so animals have been a part of her life since she was a small child.