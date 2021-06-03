June 3 Face of the Day: Frank the dog

Frank is a big boy with a big heart, and he’s looking to shed some pounds to make more room for love.

Frank is a 6-year-old male basset hound mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members said Frank is “a sweet boy who needs an adopter that can help him with a bit of a diet and exercise plan.”

He loves going on walks, but he gets tired on his little legs, so his potential owner should be mindful about helping build his stamina. His adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands is excited to announce it will be holding its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said to keep an eye out for more information as the date draws closer.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.