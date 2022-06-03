June 3 Face of the Day: Knox Olsen

Knox Olsen is diving head first into summer break.

Olsen, 6, lives in Council Bluffs and he just finished his kindergarten year at St. Albert Elementary School. He said it was a great school year, and he enjoyed learning in teacher Jean Coughlin’s classroom. Math is his favorite subject.

Olsen said he made lots of new friends and he is excited to be a first-grader next fall; however, he is ready to have some summer fun first.

Olsen was seen spilling out the slide and flipping through the air from the diving board as he spent the afternoon swimming with his mom and sisters at Katelman Water Park. He loves splashing around in the pool, and Thursday wasn’t his first time hitting up the city pools.

Olsen will get even more swimming in later this summer when his family takes a trip up to Okoboji. He said he’s looking forward to spending lots of time at the lake, and he’s going to get some fishing in, too.

Aside from all the swimming, Olsen will be keeping active still as he participates in coach pitch baseball and soccer at St. Albert this summer. He said he wants to play sports for the Falcons when he’s older.

He also loves riding horses, and he plans on getting many rides in with his grandpa, Mark Burns, out on his property. Here’s to a summer of fun.