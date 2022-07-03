June 3 Face of the Day:

When the fireworks have faded and the holiday has passed, Midlands Humane Society will be full of dogs like Peabody who are looking for their forever homes.

Peabody is a 1-year-old male German shepherd mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say he is as sweet as he is energetic, which is very much. He is looking for a home with a big yard and an owner who can help him expend his energy.

He may need some basic training, but he is very food motivated, which should help him while learning.

Peabody’s adoption fee is $250, which covers a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands will be closed today and tomorrow in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

The shelter was also presented a $25,000 grant from Petco’s Lifesaving Award fund last week. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said the grant is an honor and will be put to good use as they work to better the lives of animals in the city and county.

Lastly, the shelter has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place August 28th. It will be the fifth year for the event and people should keep an eye out for details in the near future. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Those looking to register a vehicle or sponsor the event, contact Nelson at knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.

The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.