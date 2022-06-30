June 30 Face of the Day: Jordan Greenwood

Jordan Greenwood lives and breathes golf, and he’s excited to take his game to the next level in college.

Greenwood, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and is a recent graduate from Lewis Central High School. He is the son of Wyatt and Mary Greenwood and one of six siblings. He has an older sister, Kylie, and four younger brothers: Payton, Lucas, Kaleb and Marcus.

Only a few weeks removed from graduating as a senior, Greenwood looked back at his time as a Titan and said the teachers, staff and friends throughout the years made LC the perfect spot for him.

“LC was a great spot to be,” he said. “Everyone was so welcoming and supportive over the years. It was the best opportunity for me in Council Bluffs.”

Greenwood spent some time playing baseball and basketball early in high school, but his main passion was golf, and he played all four years. He said he’s been playing the game since he was 6, and it’s been his passion ever since. He said his favorite golf partner is his dad, and they have several rounds planned this summer.

This morning, actually, they’ll be making the trip to Hastings, Nebraska, to play a round at Lochland Country Club. As far as home courses go, Greenwood says he loves playing at Bent Tree Golf Club, where he also works.

He said it’ll be important to keep up on his game as much as possible this summer, as he will be heading to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake to study and play golf at the collegiate level. He isn’t sure what he wants to study yet, but he knows he would love to have some sort of career in the golf industry.

“It’s my life now,” he said.”

Greenwood’s excellence in competition and education was recognized recently during the Great Omaha Sports Committee’s Outstanding Scholar Athlete & Spring Scholar Athlete Awards in Bellevue, Nebraska, last month. He was among the 14 student-athletes honored at the event, and the only golfer to receive an award. Abraham Lincoln soccer player Paige Bracker was also honored at the event.

Greenwood said he was proud to be named a winner and receive a scholarship to help him pave his way through college.

Greenwood says he’s enjoying his summer so far, but he mostly keeps busy playing golf and working, including on the Fourth of July. He hopes everyone has a safe holiday, and he can’t wait to continue improving his game.

