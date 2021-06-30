June 30 Face of the Day: Sydney Tipton

Sydney Tipton is making sure to keep cool this summer and have plenty of fun while doing so.

Tipton, 11, is a native of Council Bluffs and she’ll be a sixth-grader at Lewis Central Middle School next fall. She said she’s nervous to make the jump up to middle school, but she also said it will be an exciting experience she’ll get to take part in with her peers coming up with her from Titan Hill Intermediate School.

Enough about school, though, as Tipton said she’s having a fun time in the early stages of her summer break. Tuesday afternoon she was seen at the intersection of Bel Air and Renner drives, just down the street from her old school, Kreft Primary, splashing around with other kids and cooling off during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties.

She said it’s the first hydrant party for her this season, but she hopes to make it to a few more over the next couple months.

Tipton is a member of Girl Scout Troop 40017, and the last time the Nonpareil caught up with her she was helping sort Girl Scout cookie orders for troops in Pottawattamie County and a few surrounding areas. Now, months later, she’s looking forward to a weeklong summer camp in Boone.