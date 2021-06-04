June 4 Face of the Day: Carol Knudsen

Carol Knudsen is a people person, and she said she found just the right place to make new friends at The Heritage at Fox Run.

Knudsen was born and raised in Avoca, where she stayed through high school. She graduated from Avoca High School, now known as AHSTW High School, in 1957. She said she loved to perform, and was often seen twirling batons in the school marching band or singing on the stage during a musical.

Knudsen said it was nice growing up in a peaceful, small community.

“It was great growing up in a small town,” she said. “I was able to do things growing up that you couldn’t do living in the city.”

Shortly after high school, Knudsen married her sweetheart, Delmar, and two moved to Council Bluffs, where she’s been ever since. They had two children, Katherine and Brian, and grandchildren and great grandchildren followed that.

She joked that chasing her daughter around while raising her is what turned her hair white. Knudsen moved into The Heritage at Fox Run last September, and she said that even though she moved into a new environment with people she didn’t know, she quickly became a part of the family.