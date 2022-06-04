June 4 Face of the Day: Preston Wickersham

Preston Wickersham has loved his time as a Titan, and he’s looking forward to the future.

Wickersham, 11, used to live in Council Bluffs, but his family moved to Omaha during the middle of his childhood. They’ve been back, though, for the past three years, and Wickersham just finished his time at Titan Hill Intermediate School Friday afternoon.

Reflecting on the past few years, he said his time at Titan Hill was a blessing. He credits teachers Sarah Nielsen, Lisa Scieszinski and Dani Wagaman as being “the three best teachers I’ve ever had.” He said their kindness and compassion helped him get to where he is today and prepare him for middle school.

Wickersham said that while he’s a little nervous about taking the step up to Lewis Central Middle School, he knows there will be many great opportunities for him.

He said he wants to make sure that he excels in the classroom, as well as with any other activity he takes on.

He loves the game of football, and he said he is dreaming of playing varsity football for the Titans someday. He’s already working on his game, and he’ll be taking part in several mini camps over the summer. He said he is determined to one day play in the NFL, so he’s ready to hustle.

Outside of football, Wickersham said he plans on doing a lot of camping with his family. He said they have a spot lined up at Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area in South Dakota, and he’s eager to get out there to fish, swim, ride his bike and more.

He hopes his friends, classmates and teachers have a great summer, and he’ll be ready to make his mark at Lewis Central Middle School next fall.