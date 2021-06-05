June 5 Face of the Day: Magnolia the dog

Magnolia the dog looks absolutely striking in her mermaid costume, and she’s calling all dogs to audition to join her on the runway for a doggie fashion show during Midlands Humane Society’s annual gala and fundraiser this September.

Magnolia is a 9-year-old Shih Tzu who was brought to Midlands by Pottawattamie County Animal Control after a resident saw someone toss her out of a moving vehicle.

She was injured and needed surgery, and Midlands staff member Hannah Piffner took her home to foster while she recovered. Piffner became a “foster failure” and ended up adopting Magnolia, who is now living a much happier life. She often visits the shelter and gets all the attention she could ask for.

Midlands is excited to announce it will be holding its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021. The doggie fashion show is just one of the featured activities at the event, and Midlands needs 10 dogs, and perhaps a cat or two, who love the spotlight and being dressed up.