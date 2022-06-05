June 5 Face of the Day: Rachel George

Hi, my name is Rachel George and I’m new around here.

A journalist since my sophomore year of high school, I recently took over as the Daily Nonpareil’s managing editor, previously serving as Mike Brownlee’s assistant and the news editor in charge of the Omaha suburbs weeklies, four papers under our umbrella here at the Nonpareil that I had worked at for nearly eight years, since a month or so before my college graduation. I started out covering Papillion, Nebraska before taking over the editor role at the Gretna Breeze and eventually, news editor.

I enjoy all things crafty, though my favorite is scrapbooking. I host Christmas craft parties with my friends and last summer, I took a basic course in making macramé plant hangers. I’d love to learn to crochet, if anyone knows a good local resource.

I’m from Omaha originally and currently live within a few miles of the Missouri River, on the Nebraska side. I hope you won’t hold that against me, as I’m eager to get to know the Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa communities even better. A fun-filled summer in Iowa is shaping up for me and my family.

I live with my boyfriend, Brett, his 10-year-old daughter Lillie and our 8-month-old rescue puppy, Sully. We are coming up on one year as homeowners and it’s been an incredible learning experience. We are grateful.

We love camping, fishing, kayaking, swimming and generally anything that gets us outdoors to unwind and take in some fresh air. If you’re willing to share your favorite fishing and camping spots in the area, shoot me an email at rachel.george@nonpareilonline.com.

Or, just shoot me an email to say hi. My inbox is always open, or I can be reached by phone at 712-325-5728. I hope to be approachable and available to anyone with story ideas, questions, concerns and comments.

I am here for all of it and look forward to making more connections around here.

I have a storied passion for community journalism and want to make sure we’re covering the stories that our readers find interesting. I look forward to getting to know all of you.