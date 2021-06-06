June 6 Face of the Day: Joey the labrador

Puppy love is in the air as a litter of black labrador retrievers just made their way to Midlands Humane Society, including Joey here.

Joey is 6-months-old, and he is one of five black labs currently available for adoption at the shelter. Staff members say his potential owners will need to make time to teach him some manners, but he will be a great family dog.

His adoption fee is $400, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

Midlands is excited to announce it will be holding its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021.

There will be a doggie fashion show as one of the featured activities at the event, and Midlands needs 10 dogs, and perhaps a cat or two, who love the spotlight and being dressed up. Nelson said Midlands will announce the audition date soon, and more details can be found on the shelter’s social media accounts.