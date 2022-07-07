June 7 Face of the Day: Denna and Lew Massey

Denna and Lew Massey are well known in local education and wrestling circles, and now they’re becoming familiar faces around The Heritage at Fox Run.

The Masseys met each other while attending college at Dakota Weslyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, and they’ve been together ever since. Denna studied business education and math, and Lew played football while studying political science and history. In 1964, the couple moved to southwest Iowa, taking up residence in Underwood and teaching at the high school. Denna taught business classes and Lew taught social studies and coached the Eagles wrestling team.

A year later, Denna made the move to Iowa School for the Deaf. Denna was at the school for 30 years and Lew put in 10 years after joining her later in 1971. During that time, Denna earned her master’s degree in deaf education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Lew continued growing the wrestling scene in Council Bluffs, coaching at ISD and starting up the city’s wrestling program through the parks and recreation department a year later. He also started up the Southwest Iowa Freestyle Club in 1975. Both Masseys were local legends in the wrestling scene. Lew, of course, for his coaching and program development, but also Denna as she spent years working as a pairing master beginning in 1980. She had a knack for it and paired competitors in local, state, regional and national tournaments. Denna moved up the ranks within her position over the years and now holds the highest national rank of P1. As of 2016, she was the only P1 in the USA/Iowa Wrestling organization in the state.

Both were inducted into the Council Bluffs Wrestling Hall of Fame six years ago. The Masseys now spend their days at The Heritage at Fox Run, 3121 Macineery Drive, where they’ve been independent living residents the past nine months. Denna has a friend who moved in where The Heritage’s newest facility addition opened up last summer. Massey said it sounded like the place had everything they were looking for. The Heritage at Fox Run has housing options for both independent and assisted living, as well as respite and memory care and home health opportunities. They said it’s been a very welcoming experience so far.

“The people,” they said in unison. “They hire happy, caring people here,” Denna said. “They are happy to everybody, you don’t see them upset or angry. And that spreads.” “It’s incredibly contagious,” Lew added. “And that makes you feel happy, too,” his wife concluded. Denna also added that they’ve made friends with many fellow residents over the months.

They enjoy spending time in the social areas, where they’ll read the paper or work on crossword puzzles by themselves or play cards with fellow residents. They said they don’t make much of a fuss these days, and that’d they’d rather sit back and relax in their older years. “We’re retired, we don’t make plans,” Lew said with a chuckle.