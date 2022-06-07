June 7 Face of the Day: Sully

Sully the dog is an 8-month-old rescue puppy and a total mama’s boy.

Sully lives with the new Daily Nonpareil managing editor Rachel George, where he is nothing short of spoiled.

He came to the area from Arkansas, where he was rescued by Nebraska Animal Loving Advocates early this year.

Sully is named after James P. Sullivan or “Sulley,” the main character in the Disney/Pixar “Monsters, Inc.” film, though there’s nothing scary about the dog Sully. His mom is just a Disney fanatic.

As soon as Sully falls asleep, his tongue pokes right out of his mouth. It’s progress from a few months ago, when he would walk around with his tongue out 80% of the time. Maybe he is finally growing into his tongue?! Haha. His family thinks it’s cute and hopes he never grows out of it.

Sully gets a Bark Box once a month, stuffed with toys and treats. He also frequently shops The Green Spot in Omaha for extra bones and goodies.

His favorite holiday is Easter. Well, it’s the only holiday he has celebrated so far. He went to a doggy Easter egg hunt and is now obsessed with plastic Easter eggs because that’s where the treats are hidden, isn’t it?!

Sully’s favorite afternoons are spent with all his buddies at Barb’s Best Friends in Council Bluffs. Sully loves the staff, and makes a new friend each day he’s there.

Are there any cool dog parks nearby? Sully will grab his tennis ball and be there in a hurry.

The only thing Sully loves more than meeting new people (especially children) is meeting new dogs.

Just like his mom, Sully is learning to love the outdoors. He likes to spend his weekends walking at the lake, sunbathing in the backyard or keeping an eye on the neighborhood happenings. He hasn’t had a chance to go fishing or camping yet, but he’s curious enough to try it all.

Sully is a sweet, well-behaved boy. His mom says he’s a good listener. Still, he’s going to start some training classes this week and is looking forward to the endless treats he will devour in class. He hopes they teach his family how to behave.

He can’t wait to hear what a good boy he is.